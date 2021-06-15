Apple (Finally) Launches Highly-Speculated Beats Studio Buds At $150

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) unit Beats by Dre finally launched its wireless noise-canceling earbuds dubbed “Beats Studio Buds” on Monday.

What Happened: The much-speculated latest earbuds are a successor to the Beats Powerbeats Pro and offer some features akin to Apple’s AirPods Pro range.

The Powerbeats Pro came with a silicon hook that helped the buds stay in place over the ear, but the Studio Buds instead fit into the ear canal and stay in place using the ear tip.

The Studio Buds include Active Noise Cancelation and Transparency, both features found in the AirPods Pro but don’t use Apple’s H1 or W1 chips which means there is no frictionless switching between Apple devices or iCloud pairing.

The product is on sale on Apple’s website for $149.99 and comes in three colors — Beats Red, Black, and White. Shipping begins June 24.

“Studio Buds is our tiniest, most subtle form factor to date, yet keeps Beats’ promise of delivering an immersive sound experience in a beautiful design,” Oliver Schusser, vice president of Beats and Apple Music, said in a statement.

See Also: iPhone Users Will Now Be Able To Track Down Their Gadgets Not Made By Apple

Why It Matters: The Studio Buds features a USB C charging case and is supported by Apple’s “Find My” service which can be used for locating lost earbuds.

One-touch pairing is supported for devices running Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) unit Google’s Android mobile operating system as well for those made by Apple.

Last month, Apple Music announced spatial audio with support for Dolby Atmos and said its subscribers would be able to listen to more than 75 million songs in lossless audio.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 2.5% higher at $130.48 in Monday’s regular session and fell 0.21% in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: Apple, Google To Face Antitrust Music In Japan: Nikkei

Photo: Courtesy of Apple