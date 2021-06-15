 Skip to main content

Netflix Is Making A Limited Series On Spotify And CEO Daniel Ek

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 12:11am   Comments
Netflix Is Making A Limited Series On Spotify And CEO Daniel Ek

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has started production for a fictionalized series on Sweden-based digital music streaming app Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT), according to a Variety report.  

What Happened: The unnamed limited series is inspired by the book “Spotify Untold” and is about the Swedish startup that shook the entire music industry to evolve into one of the world’s leading music services — Spotify. 

The series is expected to be released in 2022. 

Netflix had in December revealed plans to begin work on a limited series that will be produced by Yellow Bird U.K., a Banijay Group company.

The series will tell a “fictionalized account” of Spotify’s co-founder Daniel Ek and his key partners, including Martin Lorentzon, who revolutionized "an industry by changing the way we all listen to music."

See Also: Netflix Could Expand Into Video Games: Report

Netflix has been rolling out limited-series or mini-series features that usually last 4-10 episodes, tracking and completing one main storyline. The short series format was first tried out in 2018 and has since been replicated many times. 

Price Action: Netflix shares closed 2.28% higher at $499.89 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Daniel Ek Streaming Video On Demand SVODNews Events Media General Best of Benzinga

