Chrissy Teigen Apologizes At Greater Length For Past Cyberbullying

Model Chrissy Teigen has issued a second apology within a month about her use of social media to harass and insult people.

What Happened: Last month, Teigen issued a public apology to reality television personality Courtney Stoddard, who gained media attention in 2011 as the 16-year-old “teen bride” of the 51-year-old actor, Doug Hutchison. At the time, Teigen tweeted that the underage newlywed should take a "dirt nap" and Stoddard claimed Teigen sent direct messages that included the toxic sentiment, "I can't wait for you to die."

Stoddard resurrected Teigen's decade-old hostility after Teigen briefly left Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to avoid "the negativity" and then openly praised Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey on dealing with cyberbullying after her marriage to Prince Harry.

In a new blog post on Medium, Teigen acknowledged her social media harassment went further.

“I’ve apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to,” she wrote. “I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted.”

What's Next: Teigen added that “the world needs more kindness and love and I want to contribute to it” and acknowledged her self-inflicted reputation injuries. She insisted she did not want forgiveness, but sought patience and tolerance.

“I know I let you down, but I hope I can make you proud,” she stated. “It’s been a heavy few weeks, so I’m going to take some more time to focus on things that are most important — being with my family and taking care of myself. We are all more than our worst moments.”

The backlash against Teigen since the renewed attention on her attacks against Stoddard has impacted her financially. Teigen dropped out of a voice role on the Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) series “Never Have I Ever” and saw her name-branded cookware line dropped by Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M).

(Photo by Walt Disney Television / Flickr Creative Commons.)