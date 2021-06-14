2021 International Virtual Investor Conference: What to Know Now

Tuning in to virtual investor conferences is a great way to learn about up-and-coming businesses and get direct insight from CEOs and top executives of public and private companies. What’s even better is that they are free to attend and provide investors with the opportunity to take part in an online roadshow from anywhere in the world.

The 2021 International Virtual Investor Conference presented by OTC Markets is shaping up to be a truly exciting event, as nine featured companies from countries outside of the United States will provide an overview of what makes their businesses unique.

Each company will present for 20-25 minutes and then allow investors to take part in a 10-minute Q&A session following its presentation. The audience will include tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors and wealth management professionals.

This one-day conference begins on Thursday, June 17th and hosts companies operating in a broad range of industries. Some of those industries include metals and mining, semiconductor design and manufacturing, digital advertising, and software and integrated communications.

Here is the list of presenting companies. Each presentation will be recorded and available on-demand to attendees.

2021 International Virtual Investor Conference Agenda:

9:00 a.m. EST Phoenix Copper Ltd. (OTCQX: PXCLF)

Industry: Gold and Copper Mining

Country: United Kingdom

Phoenix Copper Limited is an Idaho, USA, focused base and precious metals emerging producer working towards early, low-cost gold, silver, and copper production and staged gold and cobalt exploration in Custer and Lemhi Counties, Idaho.

9:30 a.m. EST Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: BRCHF)

Industry: Semiconductor Design & Manufacturing

Country: Australia

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications.

10:00 a.m. EST Champion Iron Ltd. (OTCQX: CIAFF)

Industry: Iron Ore Exploration & Development

Country: Australia

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North.

10:30 a.m. EST Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: BABYF)

Industry: Infant Nutrition

Country: Israel

Else Nutrition Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, market, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult.

11:00 a.m. EST Mirriad Advertising plc (OTCQX: MMDDF)

Industry: Industry: Digital Advertising

Country: United Kingdom

Mirriad Advertising Plc engages in the development of technology platform for advertising. The company uses proprietary technology stack and associated methodologies, such as machine learning, to create advertising inventory from eligible video content and then digitally embeds branded ad units into the content.

11:30 a.m. EST Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. De C.V. (OTCQX: GBOOF, GBOOY)

Industry: Financial Group

Country: Mexico

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Bank, Long-term Savings, Brokerage, and SOFOM and Other Finance Companies.

12:00 p.m. EST Pan African Resources PLC (OTCQX: PAFRY, PAFRF)

Industry: Gold Mining

Country: United Kingdom

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals.

12:30 p.m. EST Cloudcall Group PLC (OTCQX: CLLLF)

Industry: Software & Integrated Communications

Country: United Kingdom

Cloudcall Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the software and unified communications business. It also provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and telephony products and services under the brand CloudCall.

1:00 p.m. EST LeoVegas AB (OTCQX: LEOVF)

Industry: Mobile Gaming & Casino

Country: Sweden

LeoVegas AB engages in the mobile gaming business. It also offers live casino, which is part of the casino games concept.

1:30 PM EST Oxe Marine AB (OTCQX: CMMCF)

Industry: Marine/Outboard Engines

Country: Sweden

Sweden-based OXE Marine was founded in 2012 with the ambition to create the world’s first high-performance diesel outboard developed primarily for commercial use.

2:00 PM EST AAC Clyde Space (OTCQX: ACCMF)

Industry: Satellite platforms

Country: Sweden

AAC Clyde Space specializes in advanced nanosatellite spacecraft, mission services, and reliable subsystems. Providing market-leading New Space solutions and services for government, commercial, and educational organizations.

