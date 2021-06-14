 Skip to main content

Vicinity Motor Bags $6 Million EV Bus Order

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 1:12pm   Comments
  • Vicinity Motor Corp (OTC: BUSXFannounced an initial order for EV buses from Calgary Transit, the City of Calgary’s transit authority.
  • The order for 14 Vicinity Lightning EV buses is valued at over $6.0 million.
  • The buses are due for delivery in 2022, with the option to purchase supplemental vehicles at a set price over five years.
  • “This first order marks the beginning of a valuable partnership with Calgary Transit as they diversify their fleet and mitigate exposure to energy and carbon costs,” said William Trainer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.
  • Vicinity Motor supplies electric, CNG, gas, and clean diesel vehicles and has recently received a $300,000 grant from Washington state to develop its EV bus facility.
  • Price action: BUSXF shares are trading higher by 4.30% at $5.58 on last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs Electric Vehicle EVsNews

