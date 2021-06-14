Vicinity Motor Bags $6 Million EV Bus Order
- Vicinity Motor Corp (OTC: BUSXF) announced an initial order for EV buses from Calgary Transit, the City of Calgary’s transit authority.
- The order for 14 Vicinity Lightning EV buses is valued at over $6.0 million.
- The buses are due for delivery in 2022, with the option to purchase supplemental vehicles at a set price over five years.
- “This first order marks the beginning of a valuable partnership with Calgary Transit as they diversify their fleet and mitigate exposure to energy and carbon costs,” said William Trainer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.
- Vicinity Motor supplies electric, CNG, gas, and clean diesel vehicles and has recently received a $300,000 grant from Washington state to develop its EV bus facility.
- Price action: BUSXF shares are trading higher by 4.30% at $5.58 on last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Electric Vehicle EVsNews