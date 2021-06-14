 Skip to main content

Group Of 7 Tech Companies Including Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook Pitch For SEC Climate Reports: CNBC
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 4:14pm   Comments
Group Of 7 Tech Companies Including Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook Pitch For SEC Climate Reports: CNBC
  • Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK), eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) jointly wrote to the SEC Chair Gary Gensler to order regular climate reports for shareholders, CNBC reports.
  • The group sought businesses’ disclosure of relevant greenhouse gas emissions by applicable global standards and ratified by the SEC to address global warming and contribute towards a zero-carbon economy.
  • The group collectively purchased 21 gigawatts of clean energy and individually aimed to procure 100% renewable energy.

Posted-In: Briefs CNBCNews Tech Media

