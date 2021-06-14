Franklin Electric Appoints New Finance Chief
- Franklin Electric Co Inc (NASDAQ: FELE) has appointed Jeffery L. Taylor as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer(CFO) effective June 14, 2021.
- Jeffery will replace John J. Haines, who is set to retire after 13 years.
- Taylor was the CFO of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD), a leading manufacturer of school buses, since 2020 and previously the CFO of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC).
- “Jeff brings strong financial leadership, operational expertise, and public company experience to Franklin Electric,” said Gregg C. Sengstack, Chief Executive Officer.
- John will be available for the balance of 2021 to assist Jeff with his transition to Franklin Electric.
- Price action: FELE shares traded lower by 1.51% at $79.64 on last check Monday.
