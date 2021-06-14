 Skip to main content

Franklin Electric Appoints New Finance Chief

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 1:09pm   Comments
  • Franklin Electric Co Inc (NASDAQ: FELEhas appointed Jeffery L. Taylor as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer(CFO) effective June 14, 2021.
  • Jeffery will replace John J. Haines, who is set to retire after 13 years.
  • Taylor was the CFO of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD), a leading manufacturer of school buses, since 2020 and previously the CFO of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC).
  • “Jeff brings strong financial leadership, operational expertise, and public company experience to Franklin Electric,” said Gregg C. Sengstack, Chief Executive Officer.
  • John will be available for the balance of 2021 to assist Jeff with his transition to Franklin Electric.
  • Price action: FELE shares traded lower by 1.51% at $79.64 on last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

