5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the real estate sector that may be worth watching:

Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) - P/E: 5.65 Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) - P/E: 2.53 AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) - P/E: 1.29 NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) - P/E: 5.11 Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) - P/E: 3.09

Tremont Mortgage has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.27, which has decreased by 3.57% compared to Q4, which was 0.28. Tremont Mortgage does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Western Asset Mortgage has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.1, which has decreased by 16.67% compared to Q4, which was 0.12. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.1%, which has decreased by 0.04% from 7.14% last quarter.

AG Mortgage Investment's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.08, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.41%, which has decreased by 6.05% from 11.46% in the previous quarter.

NexPoint Real Estate saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.55 in Q4 to 0.53 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.19%, which has decreased by 1.6% from last quarter's yield of 10.79%.

Most recently, Redwood Trust reported earnings per share at 0.72, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.42. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.01%, which has decreased by 0.48% from last quarter's yield of 6.49%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.