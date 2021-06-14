 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vodafone Teams With Dell, Samsung, Keysight, Others For Open-RAN Development: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Share:
Vodafone Teams With Dell, Samsung, Keysight, Others For Open-RAN Development: Reuters
  • Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) has collaborated with Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL), NEC Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), Wind River Systems, Capgemini Engineering, and Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) to build Europe's first commercial open RAN (radio access network) to reduce Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) 's power concentration, Reuters reports.
  • The partnerships will build on its new Open RAN lab in Newbury, southern England, and its planned digital skills hubs in Malaga, Spain, and Dresden, Germany.
  • Price action: VOD shares traded higher by 0.16% at $18.62 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DELL + VOD)

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Dell Technologies
Logitech Anticipates Semiconductor Crisis to Stretch 12 Months: Reuters
P/E Ratio Insights for Dell Technologies
Expert Ratings for Dell Technologies
Dell, HP Expect Semiconductor Crisis To Constraint 2021 PC Supply: Reuters
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise On Economic Optimism
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com