Vodafone Teams With Dell, Samsung, Keysight, Others For Open-RAN Development: Reuters
- Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) has collaborated with Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL), NEC Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), Wind River Systems, Capgemini Engineering, and Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) to build Europe's first commercial open RAN (radio access network) to reduce Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) 's power concentration, Reuters reports.
- The partnerships will build on its new Open RAN lab in Newbury, southern England, and its planned digital skills hubs in Malaga, Spain, and Dresden, Germany.
- Price action: VOD shares traded higher by 0.16% at $18.62 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
