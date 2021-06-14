 Skip to main content

Samsung Yet To Decide On Budget Phone Production Halt: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 7:43am   Comments
  • Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) has yet to decide about suspending the production of its new budget phone, Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE), following South Korea’s Electronic Times’s report that the company has halted the production due to the semiconductor chip crisis, Bloomberg reports.
  • Reportedly, Samsung suspended production of the cheaper version of the Galaxy S21 due to Qualcomm Inc’s (NASDAQ: QCOM) application processor crisis.
  • The S21 FE was estimated to release in 2021.
  • Price action: QCOM shares are trading higher by 0.50% at $135.29 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Briefs semiconductorsNews Tech Media

