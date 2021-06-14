Samsung Yet To Decide On Budget Phone Production Halt: Bloomberg
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) has yet to decide about suspending the production of its new budget phone, Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE), following South Korea’s Electronic Times’s report that the company has halted the production due to the semiconductor chip crisis, Bloomberg reports.
- Reportedly, Samsung suspended production of the cheaper version of the Galaxy S21 due to Qualcomm Inc’s (NASDAQ: QCOM) application processor crisis.
- The S21 FE was estimated to release in 2021.
- Price action: QCOM shares are trading higher by 0.50% at $135.29 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.