Microsoft, Ubisoft, Square Enix Showcase Latest Game Offerings At E3 Online Gaming Event: Report

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced the launch of Bethesda sci-fi epic, Starfield, on Nov. 11, 2022, exclusively on the Xbox Series X and S consoles and PC during the E3 gaming expo, CNBC reports.

Other Microsoft Highlights: Microsoft had acquired Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax Media in 2020 for $7.5 billion.

Microsoft showcased 30 upcoming games with the availability of most of the titles on its monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, Reuters reports. Starfield will be available on the Game Pass from Nov. 11.

Microsoft's move was in line with Sony Group Corp's (NYSE: SONY) AAA franchises like The Last of Us and God of War credited to Sony PlayStation 4's success. Sony had pulled out of the E3 for the first time in 2019.

Both Microsoft and Sony noted surging demand for the consoles following the pandemic.

Microsoft showcased Halo series' latest series, Halo Infinite, scheduled for the 2021 holiday season release. It showcased the official trailer for the Forza Horizon 5 racing title, with a Nov. 9 release date.

The company revealed the vampire-themed shooting game, Redfall, from the Dishonored and Prey developers scheduled for a summer 2021 release.

Microsoft announced the availability of Hades and Among Us on the Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft announced Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life, an expansion pack for the original "Pirates of the Caribbean"-inspired game. The game featured the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow credited to a Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) partnership. The expansion will arrive as a free update on June 22.

It announced a new zombie survival co-op shooter from the Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood makers scheduled for an Oct. 12, 2021 release.

The Xbox maker revealed the fourth entry of the real-time strategy game franchise Age of Empires IV scheduled for an Oct. 28 release.

Microsoft has also been developing its cloud gaming service and streaming devices.

Game Pass is Xbox console, Android, and PC compatible for a monthly subscription of $9.99.

Ubisoft Highlights: Ubisoft Entertainment (OTC: UBSFF) (OTC: UBSFY) offered a closer look at the sixth main installment of the Far Cry series Far Cry 6, featuring Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito scheduled for Oct. 7 launch.

Ubisoft also announced a game based on James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi film Avatar called, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, featuring colorful creatures and environments from the Avatar universe.

Ubisoft showcased Tom Clancy's latest Rainbow Six tactical shooter series, Rainbow Six: Extraction, slated for a Sept. 16 launch.

Other Highlights: The E3 also announced a new mashup of Nintendo Co Ltd's (OTC: NTDOF) (OTC: NTDOY) Mario and Ubisoft's Raving Rabbids, called Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope on the Nintendo Switch in 2022.

E3's long-time host Geoff Keighley skipped the E3 for the first time in 25 years in 2020. Instead, Keighley's digital-only Summer Game Fest debut last week showcased the Elden Ring trailer made in collaboration with "Game of Thrones" creator George R.R. Martin slated for Jan. 21, 2022 release under BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc (OTC: NCBDF) (OTC: NCBDY) publisher.

Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd (OTC: SQNNY) (OTC: SQNXF) showcased a new game based on Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" with a single-player title.