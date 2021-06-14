 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

64 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 5:04am   Comments
Share:
64 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers

  • Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) shares climbed 95.8% to close at $37.20 on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares gained 62.4% to settle at $14.68 after the company reported the B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 trial of SB206 achieved statistical significance for the primary endpoint and no serious adverse events were reported.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) surged 56.3% to close at $5.00.
  • Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JANX) jumped 47.9% to close at $25.15 as the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
  • TaskUs, Inc (NASDAQ: TASK) surged 35.2% to close at $31.09 after the company priced its IPO at $23 per share.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) rose 33.2% to close at $20.58, amid a continued run up into Juneteenth, during which the stock saw a surge last year.
  • Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) gained 28.9% to settle at $3.21.
  • Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) jumped 27.8% to close at $3.13.
  • Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) gained 25.8% to settle at $8.19.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) jumped 24.2% to close at $15.44 amid a continued run up into Juneteenth, during which the stock saw a surge last year.
  • Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) climbed 23.6% to settle at $3.62. Xinyuan Real Estate shares gained 14% on Thursday after the company highlighted completion of five newly constructed properties.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) surged 21.9% to settle at $8.74 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and $18 price target.
  • BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) gained 21.7% to close at $18.09.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) surged 20.7% to settle at $19.37.
  • Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) jumped 20.2% to settle at $48.34 after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) jumped 19.9% to close at $3.07.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) jumped 19.6% to settle at $23.92 after gaining around 4% on Thursday.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) rose 18.7% to close at $4.31 after jumping around 19% on Thursday.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) gained 17.1% to close at $39.64 after the company announced updated results from the ongoing Phase 2 study of rusfertide at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.
  • Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) surged 16.8% to settle at $91.00. Annovis Bio recently announced preliminary data demonstrating that ANVS401 protects certain nerve cells from dying after being infected by gingipains, which has a potential role in developing Alzheimer's Disease.
  • Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) rose 16.7% to close at $33.11 amid reports the company is mulling a potential sale.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) jumped 16.4% to settle at $3.05.
  • Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) rose 16.3% to close at $8.49. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $5 to $12.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 16.1% to close at $77.00 Cassava Sciences shares traded higher on Monday following FDA approval for Biogen's Alzheimer's candidate.
  • Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) surged 15.5% to close at $3.20 after surging over 25% on Thursday.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) gained 15.4% to settle at $49.40, rebounding from yesterday's selloff amid continued volatility in the stock from retail investor interest.
  • JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares surged 15.2% to settle at $12.67.
  • ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) gained 14.5% to close at $6.40. The company recently announced the formation of ProPhase Precision Medicine and ProPhase Global Healthcare subsidiaries.
  • Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) jumped 14.4% to settle at $11.55.
  • AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATY) rose 13.8% to close at $11.62. The company priced its IPO at $10.15 per share.
  • Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBPH) gained 13.3% to close at $9.71.
  • Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (NASDAQ: DCRC) rose 13.2% to settle at $12.44. Solid Power is exploring a SPAC merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) climbed 11.2% to settle at $2.97 after jumping over 13% on Thursday. Recently, the company’s S-3 filing showed registration for a $100 million mixed securities shelf offering.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 10.8% to close at $4.01 after jumping 18% on Thursday.
  • Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) shares gained 9.1% to close at $3.50 on continued strength. The stock spiked Thursday after traders circulate a TipRanks titled '2 "Strong Buy" Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)' mentioning the stock.
  • Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) rose 7.6% to close at $4.98.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares dipped 55.6% to settle at $9.33 on Friday after jumping 302% on Thursday. On May 7, in the latest press statement put out by Orphazyme, it said its application for arimoclomol, which will be branded as MIPLYFFA for Niemann-Pick disease type C, is under priority review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — with the expected Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of June 17.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares tumbled 51% to close at $6.24 on Friday. Recon Technology reports its Beijing BHD Petrolume subsidiary signed 2 contracts with Sinopec's North China E&P Co.
  • Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBEV) dropped 39.6% to settle at $3.28. Splash Beverage uplisted to NYSE American Exchange starting June 11.
  • Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) fell 36.8% to close at $8.01 after the company announced updated data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm, dose escalation and expansion trial of CA-4948.
  • Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) dipped 32% to settle at $3.76 after the company released highlights from its Luxeptinib clinical program.
  • Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO) shares declined 29.9% to close at $5.61 after surging 60% on Thursday.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) declined 21.2% to settle at $3.23 after the company announced pricing of a registered direct offering.
  • Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares fell 20.4% to close at $7.64. Heat Biologics shares surged 40% on Thursday after the company filed for a patent titled “GP96-Based Cancer Therapy.”
  • TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares fell 19.8% to close at $5.35. Trxade Health shares climbed 63% on Thursday after the company announced the launch of its MedCheks health passport app for iOS devices.
  • Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) tumbled 18.6% to close at $11.20.
  • Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) fell 18.5% to close at $22.86 after the company highlighted the presentation of new Phase 1 data on etavopivat at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.
  • Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) declined 17.8% to close at $3.80 after Craig-Hallum downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and announced a $6 price target.
  • Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) dropped 16.8% to close at $8.50.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 16.5% to close at $2.68. Sphere 3D shares surged over 60% on Thursday on continued strength after the company and Gryphon Digital on Wednesday announced an agreement to purchase 250,000 Certified Emission Reductions.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) declined 16.1% to settle at $4.42.
  • Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) shares fell 15.9% to close at $6.71. Medley Management shares jumped around 37% on Thursday as retail traders pushed the stock higher.
  • 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) dropped 15.4% to settle at $24.11. The company recently priced its IPO at $20 per share.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) fell 15.2% to settle at $2.34 after the company reported a sharp decline in quarterly sales.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) declined 14.3% to close at $125.51.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) fell 14.2% to settle at $3.44.
  • LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) fell 13.7% to close at $41.75.
  • Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) fell 12.2% to settle at $6.13 after the company reported topline data from the Phase 1b EQUATE study in first-line acute graft-versus-host-disease.
  • Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) dropped 12.1% to close at $4.07.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) slipped 11% to settle at $193.02 after the company reported it "will not advance VX-864 into late-stage development and instead will advance additional novel small."
  • Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) dipped 10.1% to close at $8.54.
  • ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) fell 9.8% to close at $4.70 after jumping around 6% on Thursday.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 5.9% to close at $6.49. Aethlon Medical shares fell 36% on Thursday after the company announced a 1.38 million share registered direct offering priced at $9 per share..
  • Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) fell 5.7% to close at $1.50 as the company announced a breast cancer trial with Georgetown University named OASIS. Enrollment is expected to start in Q3 of 2021.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEMD + AEHL)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 1%; Janux Therapeutics Shares Jump
46 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 100 Points; Materialise Shares Slide
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com