64 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) shares climbed 95.8% to close at $37.20 on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares gained 62.4% to settle at $14.68 after the company reported the B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 trial of SB206 achieved statistical significance for the primary endpoint and no serious adverse events were reported.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) surged 56.3% to close at $5.00.
- Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JANX) jumped 47.9% to close at $25.15 as the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- TaskUs, Inc (NASDAQ: TASK) surged 35.2% to close at $31.09 after the company priced its IPO at $23 per share.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) rose 33.2% to close at $20.58, amid a continued run up into Juneteenth, during which the stock saw a surge last year.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) gained 28.9% to settle at $3.21.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) jumped 27.8% to close at $3.13.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) gained 25.8% to settle at $8.19.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) jumped 24.2% to close at $15.44 amid a continued run up into Juneteenth, during which the stock saw a surge last year.
- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) climbed 23.6% to settle at $3.62. Xinyuan Real Estate shares gained 14% on Thursday after the company highlighted completion of five newly constructed properties.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) surged 21.9% to settle at $8.74 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and $18 price target.
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) gained 21.7% to close at $18.09.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) surged 20.7% to settle at $19.37.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) jumped 20.2% to settle at $48.34 after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) jumped 19.9% to close at $3.07.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) jumped 19.6% to settle at $23.92 after gaining around 4% on Thursday.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) rose 18.7% to close at $4.31 after jumping around 19% on Thursday.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) gained 17.1% to close at $39.64 after the company announced updated results from the ongoing Phase 2 study of rusfertide at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) surged 16.8% to settle at $91.00. Annovis Bio recently announced preliminary data demonstrating that ANVS401 protects certain nerve cells from dying after being infected by gingipains, which has a potential role in developing Alzheimer's Disease.
- Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) rose 16.7% to close at $33.11 amid reports the company is mulling a potential sale.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) jumped 16.4% to settle at $3.05.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) rose 16.3% to close at $8.49. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $5 to $12.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 16.1% to close at $77.00 Cassava Sciences shares traded higher on Monday following FDA approval for Biogen's Alzheimer's candidate.
- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) surged 15.5% to close at $3.20 after surging over 25% on Thursday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) gained 15.4% to settle at $49.40, rebounding from yesterday's selloff amid continued volatility in the stock from retail investor interest.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares surged 15.2% to settle at $12.67.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) gained 14.5% to close at $6.40. The company recently announced the formation of ProPhase Precision Medicine and ProPhase Global Healthcare subsidiaries.
- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) jumped 14.4% to settle at $11.55.
- AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATY) rose 13.8% to close at $11.62. The company priced its IPO at $10.15 per share.
- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBPH) gained 13.3% to close at $9.71.
- Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (NASDAQ: DCRC) rose 13.2% to settle at $12.44. Solid Power is exploring a SPAC merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III.
- Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) climbed 11.2% to settle at $2.97 after jumping over 13% on Thursday. Recently, the company’s S-3 filing showed registration for a $100 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 10.8% to close at $4.01 after jumping 18% on Thursday.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) shares gained 9.1% to close at $3.50 on continued strength. The stock spiked Thursday after traders circulate a TipRanks titled '2 "Strong Buy" Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)' mentioning the stock.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) rose 7.6% to close at $4.98.
Losers
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares dipped 55.6% to settle at $9.33 on Friday after jumping 302% on Thursday. On May 7, in the latest press statement put out by Orphazyme, it said its application for arimoclomol, which will be branded as MIPLYFFA for Niemann-Pick disease type C, is under priority review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — with the expected Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of June 17.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares tumbled 51% to close at $6.24 on Friday. Recon Technology reports its Beijing BHD Petrolume subsidiary signed 2 contracts with Sinopec's North China E&P Co.
- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBEV) dropped 39.6% to settle at $3.28. Splash Beverage uplisted to NYSE American Exchange starting June 11.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) fell 36.8% to close at $8.01 after the company announced updated data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm, dose escalation and expansion trial of CA-4948.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) dipped 32% to settle at $3.76 after the company released highlights from its Luxeptinib clinical program.
- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO) shares declined 29.9% to close at $5.61 after surging 60% on Thursday.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) declined 21.2% to settle at $3.23 after the company announced pricing of a registered direct offering.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares fell 20.4% to close at $7.64. Heat Biologics shares surged 40% on Thursday after the company filed for a patent titled “GP96-Based Cancer Therapy.”
- TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares fell 19.8% to close at $5.35. Trxade Health shares climbed 63% on Thursday after the company announced the launch of its MedCheks health passport app for iOS devices.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) tumbled 18.6% to close at $11.20.
- Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) fell 18.5% to close at $22.86 after the company highlighted the presentation of new Phase 1 data on etavopivat at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) declined 17.8% to close at $3.80 after Craig-Hallum downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and announced a $6 price target.
- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) dropped 16.8% to close at $8.50.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 16.5% to close at $2.68. Sphere 3D shares surged over 60% on Thursday on continued strength after the company and Gryphon Digital on Wednesday announced an agreement to purchase 250,000 Certified Emission Reductions.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) declined 16.1% to settle at $4.42.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) shares fell 15.9% to close at $6.71. Medley Management shares jumped around 37% on Thursday as retail traders pushed the stock higher.
- 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) dropped 15.4% to settle at $24.11. The company recently priced its IPO at $20 per share.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) fell 15.2% to settle at $2.34 after the company reported a sharp decline in quarterly sales.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) declined 14.3% to close at $125.51.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) fell 14.2% to settle at $3.44.
- LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) fell 13.7% to close at $41.75.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) fell 12.2% to settle at $6.13 after the company reported topline data from the Phase 1b EQUATE study in first-line acute graft-versus-host-disease.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) dropped 12.1% to close at $4.07.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) slipped 11% to settle at $193.02 after the company reported it "will not advance VX-864 into late-stage development and instead will advance additional novel small."
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) dipped 10.1% to close at $8.54.
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) fell 9.8% to close at $4.70 after jumping around 6% on Thursday.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 5.9% to close at $6.49. Aethlon Medical shares fell 36% on Thursday after the company announced a 1.38 million share registered direct offering priced at $9 per share..
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) fell 5.7% to close at $1.50 as the company announced a breast cancer trial with Georgetown University named OASIS. Enrollment is expected to start in Q3 of 2021.
