Clean Energy Fuels, Corsair Gaming, AMC See Highest WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Week

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 12:29am   Comments
Heading into a new trading week, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) are seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, even as overall discussions on the forum continue to remain muted.

What Happened: Clean Energy, which did not even feature among the ten most-discussed stocks on the WSB forum on Friday, has re-emerged as the most-discussed stock with 413 mentions during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Corsair Gaming, a new WSB-favorite, and movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment are in second and third place, respectively, with 321 mentions and 305 mentions. Videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is the fourth-most discussed stock but attracted only 194 mentions.

Medicare insurance technology company Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), mortgage lender UWM Holdings Corp. (NYSE: UWMC) and e-commerce company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) were discussed 188, 184 and 146 times respectively on the forum. ContextLogic was among the most-discussed stocks on the forum last week.

Canada-based tech giant BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB), electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) attracted only 145, 128 and 120 mentions, respectively.

See Also: Clean Energy Fuels Powers A Bullish Break: What's Next?

Why It Matters: The data shows that renewable natural gas company Clean Energy Fuels and Corsair Gaming, a maker of gaming-related hardware and a major brand in the esports industry, are now seeing increased interest from retail investors.  Reddit posters seem to be seeing Clean Energy Fuels as another opportunity for a short squeeze.

Price Action: Clean Energy Fuels shares closed 1.7% lower in Friday’s trading at $10.80, while Corsair Gaming shares closed almost 3.3% higher at $32.36.

AMC Entertainment shares closed 15.4% higher at $49.40 and GameStop shares closed almost 5.9% higher at $233.34.

Read Next: S&P Upgrades AMC Entertainment Credit Rating: What Investors Need To Know

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Reddit Short Squeeze stonks wallstreetbetsNews Small Cap Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

