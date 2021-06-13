'A Quiet Place 2' Breaks Pandemic-Era Box Office Records, Surpassing $100M
- ViacomCBS Inc’s (NASDAQ: VIAC) Paramount Pictures film “A Quiet Place 2” has surpassed $100 million in U.S. ticket sales, Variety reports.
- The film did $80 million at the international box office and $108 million at the domestic box office through the weekend.
- “A Quiet Place 2” is the first pandemic-era film to play exclusively in theaters at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), and Regal cinemas.
- The film debuted with a pandemic record of $48 million and made $58 million in its first five days of release. It was released over Memorial Day.
- The first series of the film made $340 million globally and cost $17 million to produce. “A Quiet Place 2” was made at a budget of $61 million.
- AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) subsidiary Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures Productions LLC’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” is also reportedly heading toward the milestone in the next few days. The film’s North American total was at $99.4 million.
- The movie won’t be available in the home via Paramount+ until 45 days after it first hit the big screen.
- The last film to earn north of $100 million in North America was Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog, " released in February 2021.
Picture courtesy: Official Facebook page of the movie “A Quiet Place 2”
