 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'A Quiet Place 2' Breaks Pandemic-Era Box Office Records, Surpassing $100M
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 13, 2021 1:35pm   Comments
Share:
'A Quiet Place 2' Breaks Pandemic-Era Box Office Records, Surpassing $100M
  • ViacomCBS Inc’s (NASDAQ: VIAC) Paramount Pictures film “A Quiet Place 2” has surpassed $100 million in U.S. ticket sales, Variety reports.  
  • The film did $80 million at the international box office and $108 million at the domestic box office through the weekend. 
  • “A Quiet Place 2” is the first pandemic-era film to play exclusively in theaters at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), and Regal cinemas.
  • The film debuted with a pandemic record of $48 million and made $58 million in its first five days of release. It was released over Memorial Day. 
  • The first series of the film made $340 million globally and cost $17 million to produce. “A Quiet Place 2” was made at a budget of $61 million.
  • AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) subsidiary Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures Productions LLC’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” is also reportedly heading toward the milestone in the next few days. The film’s North American total was at $99.4 million. 
  • The movie won’t be available in the home via Paramount+ until 45 days after it first hit the big screen.
  • The last film to earn north of $100 million in North America was Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog, " released in February 2021.

Picture courtesy: Official Facebook page of the movie “A Quiet Place 2”

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC + VIAC)

The Latest Barron's Picks And Pans: DocuSign, UPS, Taiwan Semiconductor And More
AMC Stock Surge Caused 10% Loss For Mudrick Capital In Span Of Few Days: WSJ
Billionaire Ken Moelis Is Watching The Crypto Space, Compares It To Gold Rush Of 1848
AHT CEO Rob Hays Thanks Retail Traders, Gives Shoutouts Live On CNBC
Meme Stocks Are Back In Demand After Traders Circle Back From Bitcoin
Republic Of The Savior: The Downsides Of El Salvador As A Poster Boy For Bitcoin
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: A Quiet Place 2” box office Paramount Pictures VarietyNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com