Thrasio In Talks To Merge With SPAC Churchill Capital V: Report
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 13, 2021 11:12am   Comments
  • Thrasio, a start-up company that rolls up Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) marketplace brands, is in talks to go public through a merger with the blank check company Churchill Capital V Corp (NYSE: CCV), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
  • No deal has been finalized yet, and the merger could fall apart, the report said. 
  • Thrasio could be valued at $2 billion in the merger. According to people familiar with the subject, the valuation may reach up to $10 billion, the Friday report said. 
  • Former Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) rainmaker Michael Klein set up Churchill Capital V. 
  • In January, Thrasio raised $500 million via JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) and the asset management arm of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY).
  • The company has also raised $260 million in C funding led by Advent International.
  • Thrasio aims to capitalize on Amazon’s e-commerce dominance by acquiring new sellers on its third-party marketplace.
  • In December 2020, Churchill Capital V raised $500 million in its initial public offering.

