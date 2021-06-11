Trucker Health Clinic Chain Abruptly Ceases Operations, Files Chapter 7

A medical clinic chain that provided vital health care services for truck drivers shuttered its doors and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Thursday.

The THT Group Inc., doing business as Truckers Health Team, has closed all 14 of its clinics at various Pilot Flying J Travel Centers across the country.

The medical clinics provided Department of Transportation (DOT) physicals and health assessments and offered programs to help truckers manage chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

The clinics were convenient for drivers because of their access to truck parking at the Pilot locations.

News of the clinics' closures came just months after the company issued a statement announcing it was rebranding and adding new executives and board members in November. The clinics were previously known as Urgent Care Travel.

Although headquartered in Westlake Village, California, THT Group filed its Chapter 7 bankruptcy petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

In its filing, THT Group lists its assets as between $100,000 and $500,000 and its liabilities as between $1 million and $10 million. It states it has between 200 and 999 creditors. The company maintains that no funds will be available for unsecured creditors once it pays administrative fees.

Charles "Rick" Weber, CEO of THT Group, did not return FreightWaves' telephone call or email seeking a comment about the health care chain's abrupt closure.

The company's attorney, Ryan Manns, also did not respond to FreightWaves' request for comment.

Among the clinics' top 20 secured creditors are: Chrysler Capital of Fort Worth, Texas, owed over $25,000; Kingsbridge Holdings LLC of Oklahoma, owed nearly $33,000 for trailer leases; and Vanguard Modular Building Systems of Philadelphia, owed nearly $17,000.

Listed among the company's top 20 unsecured creditors — which are last in line for payment in Chapter 7 cases — are Shumaker Mallory LLP in Los Angeles, owed nearly $56,000; Phillippe Ludwig, owed more than $57,000; and Pilot Travel Centers, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, owed nearly $42,000.

According to the trucking company's financials, its gross revenues were over $2.3 million in 2019, but dropped to around $1.9 million in 2020. THT Group posted revenue of more than $557,000 for the first six months of 2021.

A creditors' meeting is scheduled for July 16.

Got a tip? Contact Clarissa Hawes at chawes@freightwaves.com.

Image by Simon Hill from Pixabay