Omnicom Sells ICON International Media Company For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 3:07pm   Comments
  • Omnicom Group Inc’s (NYSE: OMC) Omnicom Media Group subsidiary announced the sale of the specialty media company, ICON International, to ICON’s management team.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The sale of ICON is part of Omnicom’s continuing realignment of its portfolio of businesses.
  • The sale will not have a material impact on Omnicom’s ongoing operating income for 2021.
  • Price action: OMC shares traded higher by 0.65% at $83.49 on the last check Friday.

