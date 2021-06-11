The Top 5 Stock Market Education Accounts to Follow on Twitter

The best traders and investors recognize that using all of the resources available to them is key to achieving long-term success. When you stop to think about some of the tools, information and technology that are available to stock market enthusiasts today, it’s easy to feel grateful that we are trading in the present day versus decades ago.

For example, just a few short years back, traders were mapping out charts with pencil and paper and paying upwards of $100 commission per trade. Now, we can trade commission free, have advanced charting platforms available at no cost and can even view order flow in real time. What a difference a few years makes!

One of the best tools for traders and investors to use today is Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), as it allows us to connect with some of the brightest minds in finance, learn about what’s moving the markets and get news as it breaks in real time.

Whether it’s trade ideas, market commentary, news or charts, finding the best stock market education accounts to follow on this popular social network is a great way to improve your performance.

Here are the top 5 stock market accounts to follow on Twitter:

Jim Cramer (@jimcramer)

Jim Cramer is one of the most influential personalities in financial media, which makes him a must-follow for traders and investors alike. He drops colorful market commentary, stock picks and great content daily, which means there’s something for everyone. Regardless of whether you are a huge fan of his views or not, there’s enough free educational content posted on his Twitter account every day to warrant your attention.

If you are looking for a Twitter account that tweets about business and finance all day every day, look no further than CNBC. The American television news channel posts educational content including articles, videos and breaking news that can help you pick up on the pulse of the market.

Investors should be immediately attracted to the Benzinga Twitter feed, as it offers real-time stock market news 24/7. Whether you are interested in financial news, analyst upgrades and downgrades and technical events like price breakouts or unusual volume, Benzinga Twitter has it all.

If you are seeking a stock market Twitter account that provides actionable trade ideas, clear and concise chart analysis, and insight into becoming a full-time professional trader, look no further than StockDweebs. It’s a platform that helps investors beat the market with the company’s flagship Blue Box signals program, and the StockDweebs Twitter feed is a treasure-trove of information and expert advice to help you navigate the market.

WSJ Markets (@WSJmarkets)

The Wall Street Journal is a financial periodical that needs no introduction, and the company has created a Twitter account that offers real-time market news throughout the day. The writing here is top-notch, and you can use this account to learn more about macroeconomic themes that are driving the market.

Stocks and Twitter — A Match Made in Heaven

We hope this article has given you some great ideas about some of the best stock market education accounts to check out on Twitter. Remember that this social media platform is one of the best free resources available for traders and investors who are looking to up their game.