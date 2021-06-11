Seth MacFarlane To Revive 'Ted' As Peacock Series

Seth MacFarlane is rebooting his “Ted” franchise for a 10-episode series for the Peacock streaming service.

The Bear Is Back: According to Hollywood Reporter coverage, MacFarlane’s foul-mouthed teddy bear's new adventures will be a prequel to the 2012 film “Ted” and its 2015 follow-up, which grossed $750 million in their combined theatrical releases. There is no word if Mark Wahlberg, the human star of the two films, will be back in this production.

MacFarlane is currently developing multiple projects for Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Peacock subsidiary, including an unscripted series starring Bill Nye, a revival of the “Smokey and the Bandit” franchise and a series based on the 1957 integration of Arkansas’ Little Rock Central High School in 1957.

“Seth has a superpower of creating fandoms and Ted is a shining example of his ability to create beloved characters that we can’t get enough of,” said NBCUniversal Entertainment Content chairman Susan Rovner. “We are so lucky to bring this project to Peacock viewers who will have an opportunity to see their favorite foul-mouthed teddy bear once again.”

Too Much Of A Good Thing? No date has been announced on when a “Ted” series would appear, and the new series might have to wait in a queue as MacFarlane proceeds with other endeavors.

Outside of his Peacock projects, MacFarlane is still involved with the long-running animated series “Family Guy” for Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) and “American Dad” for AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE: T) TBS, as well as the live-action “The Orville” for Hulu.

MacFarlane is also developing an animated version of the 1970s sitcom “Good Times” for Netflix inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and a revival of the astronomy-focused documentary series “Cosmos” that appeared on Fox and the Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) National Geographic channel.

He is also developing an updated version of the 1980s’ “Revenge of the Nerds” film franchise and a feature film called “Fairy Tale Ending” for Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast.

(Photo from the 2012 film “Ted” courtesy of Universal Pictures.)