Facebook Expressed Job Growth Concerns In Ireland From Remote Working Trend: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 3:23pm   Comments
  • Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) company-wide policy allowing permanent remote work from other countries could slow the job growth rate in Ireland, Reuters reports.
  • Any move to ease remote working abroad will further hamper the multinational firm reliant economy's prospects already challenged by a planned global corporate tax overhaul.
  • Facebook employs around 3,000 full-time staff and another 3,000 contractors in Ireland.
  • Facebook will allow some workers to permanently relocate after over a year of remote working due to the pandemic.
  • It was still working out the eligibility of the Irish-based employees for the remote work policy. Less than half of its staff were Irish nationals.
  • Facebook planned to move to a new 57,000 square meter campus in Dublin and accommodate 7,000 employees by 2022 or 2023.
  • Facebook plans to add 700 additional employees in 2021.
  • However, the remote working evolution could jeopardize the job growth prospects.
  • Facebook's principal Europe, Middle East, and Africa decision-makers will continue to be based in Dublin, implying fixed corporate tax status. However, the permanent relocators will no longer pay income tax in Ireland.
  • Foreign direct investment will remain a vital part of Ireland's economic model despite higher worker mobility due to the pandemic, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe stated.
  • Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.68% at $330.21 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs RetuersNews Tech Media

