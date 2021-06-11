E3 2021: 12 Stocks To Watch For The Year's Biggest Video Game Event

The E3 Expo is one of the largest video game conference held every year. This year's event will be held virtually and viewers can tune in for free to get presentations from some of the largest gaming companies and also get gameplay demo videos.

The event is titled "Online. Interactive. Worldwide. Game On." for 2021.

Microsoft: One of the largest gaming companies with its Xbox console and gaming divisions, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is among the largest E3 presenters. Viewers are looking forward to seeing Microsoft present with Bethesda, which it acquired, together for the first time.

Microsoft could unveil more details on the Xbox Game Pass and the reasons why gamers should be paying monthly for exclusive games from the company.

Bethesda could highlight its lineup in The Elder Scrolls franchise and could also discuss its upcoming space, the RPG Starfield, one of its first new intellectual properties in years.

After being delayed from a release along with the Xbox Series X, Halo Infinite has been delayed multiple times. The game could be a highlight from Microsoft at the event.

Nintendo: One of the biggest companies to watch at E3 is Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTC: NTDOY). The company could show more gameplay from upcoming highly anticipated games such as Metroid Prime 4, Splatoon 3, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Pokemon Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Viewers will also be hoping for any news or gameplay on the highly anticipated Breath of the Wild sequel in the Zelda series.

Nintendo could also introduce the Nintendo Switch Pro gaming console. The new console is rumored to have a larger OLED screen and would be the next version of the bestselling console.

Ubisoft: Gaming studio Ubi Soft Entertainment (OTC: UBSFY) will hold a panel at E3 that could include updates on several upcoming games. The footage could be shown from games such as Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six: Quarantine and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The company could also surprise with some new announcements or gameplay from games for the first time.

Related Link: Pokemon Announces Highly Anticipated Diamong And Pearl Remakes: Why Investors Should Watch Nintendo's Stock

Capcom: Gaming studio Capcom ADR (OTC: CCOEY) is presenting at E3 and could show off details and gameplay from some of the most well-known gaming franchises like Monster Hunter and Resident Evil.

Viewers could also get a look at Pragmata, a sci-fi game expected to be released in 2023. Capcom had hinted earlier that gameplay could be coming soon for Pragmata and E3 could be the perfect place to make its debut.

Galaxy Digital: Blockchain and digital asset investment company Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (OTC: BRPHF) is a stock to watch with its ties to a company that could get some new interest because of the E3 event.

Mythical Games is a gaming studio using playable non-fungible tokens. The company’s Blankos Block Party game was called a “Fall Guys meets Roblox meets Funko Pop” by TechCrunch recently.

The game allows users to buy and sell items through a marketplace living on a private blockchain. The items can’t be re-sold on public marketplaces, which could keep more revenue in-house for Mythical Games.

An open beta for Blankos Block Party has seen players hold more than 100,000 NFT in the open-world playable NFT game.

The social gaming aspects of the game along with the interest in NFTs could make this a future hit. The company recently raised $75 million in funding with investments from Gary Vaynerchuk’s VaynerFund and existing investor Galaxy Digital.

Mythical Games will present on Monday, June 14 and will also have a NFT Twitch drop.

Others to Watch: Other companies presenting include Square Enix (OTC: SQNNY), Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY), Sega Sammy Holdings Inc (OTC: SGAMY), Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) and SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE: SKM).

(Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash)