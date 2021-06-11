 Skip to main content

Hackers Breach McDonald's South Korea, Taiwan Data: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 10:45am   Comments
Hackers Breach McDonald's South Korea, Taiwan Data: WSJ
  • Hackers stole data from McDonald's Corp's (NYSE: MCD) systems in markets including the U.S., South Korea, and Taiwan based on an internal security system investigation, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The breach disclosed some business contact information for U.S. employees and franchisees, including restaurant seating capacity and the square footage of play areas. 
  • It did not involve any U.S. customer data breach. The employee data exposed wasn't sensitive or personal.
  • McDonald's advised employees and franchisees to monitor phishing emails.
  • The attackers stole customer emails, phone numbers, and addresses for delivery customers in South Korea and Taiwan.
  • Hackers also stole employee information, including names and contact information, in Taiwan. The breach did not include customer payment information.
  • The South Korea and Taiwan divisions notified Asian regulators and will contact customers and employees.
  • The divisions will also notify some South African and Russian employees regarding possible unauthorized access to their information. The investigation had identified those countries too.
  • The restaurant business remained undisrupted by the breach and did not involve a ransomware attack.
  • Recently meat company JBS SA had to pay their attackers to regain data and operational control.
  • McDonald's said it had cybersecurity investment ramp-up in recent years helped to counter the recent attack. It had cut off hackers' access to data immediately after it identified the breach.
  • McDonald's told WSJ it would incorporate the investigation findings and security resources input to beef up its security measures.
  • Price action: MCD shares traded higher by 0.98% at $236.90 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs Wall Street JournalNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

