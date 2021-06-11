TE Connectivity Board Authorizes Additional $1.5B Share Buyback
- Connectors and sensors provider TE Connectivity Ltd’s (NYSE: TEL) board approved an additional share buyback program by $1.5 billion.
- At the end of the March quarter, TE Connectivity held $1.75 billion in cash and equivalents.
- TE shares gained 61% last year.
- Price action: TEL shares traded higher by 1.14% at $138.5 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
