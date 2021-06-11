 Skip to main content

TE Connectivity Board Authorizes Additional $1.5B Share Buyback
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 9:18am   Comments

  • Connectors and sensors provider TE Connectivity Ltd’s (NYSE: TELboard approved an additional share buyback program by $1.5 billion.
  • At the end of the March quarter, TE Connectivity held $1.75 billion in cash and equivalents. 
  • TE shares gained 61% last year.
  • Price action: TEL shares traded higher by 1.14% at $138.5 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks Tech Media

