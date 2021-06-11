TD Holdings Appoints Tianshi Yang As CFO, Director
- TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GLG) announced Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd’s (NASDAQ: AIH) Tianshi (Stanley) Yang’s appointment as the CFO and director effective June 11, 2021.
- Yang will succeed Wei Sun, who resigned from her roles on June 11, 2021.
- Price action: GLG shares traded higher by 3.77% at $1.16 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
