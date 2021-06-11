 Skip to main content

TD Holdings Appoints Tianshi Yang As CFO, Director
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 9:09am   Comments
  • TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GLG) announced Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd’s (NASDAQ: AIH) Tianshi (Stanley) Yang’s appointment as the CFO and director effective June 11, 2021.
  • Yang will succeed Wei Sun, who resigned from her roles on June 11, 2021.
  • Price action: GLG shares traded higher by 3.77% at $1.16 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Management Tech Media

