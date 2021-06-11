inTest Ropes In ABB's Duncan Gilmour As Finance Chief
- inTest Corp (NYSE: INTT) announced it appointed ABB Ltd’s (NYSE: ABB) Duncan Gilmour as its new CFO, Treasurer, and Secretary effective June 14, 2021.
- Gilmour will succeed Hugh T. Regan, Jr., who is retiring from inTest after 25 years of service.
- Regan will continue to support inTest on a consulting basis for a period of time.
- Price action: INTT shares closed higher by 1.25% at $14.63 on Thursday.
