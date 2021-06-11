Callaway Golf Set To Enter S&P Midcap 400 Index
- Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) is set to replace GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) in the S&P MidCap 400.
- The S&P MidCap 400 index comprises 400 companies with midrange market capitalization, between $200 million and $5 billion.
- Callaway's addition comes after the British-Dutch company online food ordering company, Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (OTC: TKAYF), agreed to acquire GrubHub.
- Callaway's market cap stands at $5.35 billion as of Thursday's close.
- Price Action: ELY shares are trading lower by 4.28% at $33.75 in premarket trading on last check Friday.
