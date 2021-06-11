 Skip to main content

28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Gainers

  • Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) rose 138% to $6.60 in pre-market trading after surging over 25% on Thursday.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) rose 37.5% to $27.50 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Thursday.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) rose 31.1% to $4.76 in pre-market trading after jumping around 19% on Thursday.
  • Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares rose 28.6% to $8.99 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive topline results for the ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical study investigating AG019 ActoBiotics™ for the treatment of recent-onset type 1 diabetes.
  • Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) rose 20.8% to $6.68 in pre-market trading after gaining over 22% on Thursday.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 13.3% to $4.10 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Thursday.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) rose 12% to $2.99 in pre-market trading after jumping over 13% on Thursday. Recently, the company’s S-3 filing showed registration for a $100 million mixed securities shelf offering.
  • Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) rose 11.7% to $5.93 in pre-market trading.
  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) rose 9.2% to $12.60 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Thursday.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) rose 7.5% to $71.30 in pre-market trading. Cassava Sciences shares traded higher on Monday following FDA approval for Biogen's Alzheimer's candidate.
  • UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) rose 7.4% to $10.36 in pre-market trading following a 3% drop in the previous session.
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares rose 6% to $46.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the current quarter.
  • Zedge Inc (NYSE: ZDGE) rose 5.9% to $16.25 in pre-market trading as the company posted upbeat results for its third quarter and boosted its FY21 sales growth guidance.
  • Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) shares rose 5.3% to $6.42 in pre-market trading after jumping 13% on Thursday.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares rose 5.1% to $15.83 in pre-market trading after dropping around 11% on Thursday.
  • Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: YAC) rose 4.2% to $10.25 in pre-market trading. SIGNA Sports United will go public via a merger with SPAC Yucaipa Acquisition. The deal values the company at an enterprise value of $3.2 billion.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) fell 55.7% to $9.30 in pre-market trading after jumping 302% on Thursday. On May 7, in the latest press statement put out by Orphazyme, it said its application for arimoclomol, which will be branded as MIPLYFFA for Niemann-Pick disease type C, is under priority review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — with the expected Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of June 17.
  • Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO) shares fell 20.3% to $6.38 in pre-market trading after surging 60% on Thursday.
  • CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) fell 16.6% to $19.54 in pre-market trading. CVR Energy finalized special dividend of $492 million.
  • Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) shares fell 14.1% to $6.86 in pre-market trading. Medley Management shares jumped around 37% on Thursday as retail traders pushed the stock higher.
  • Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares fell 13.5% to $8.30 in pre-market trading. Heat Biologics shares surged 40% on Thursday after the company filed for a patent titled “GP96-Based Cancer Therapy.”
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) fell 11.4% to $192.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported it "will not advance VX-864 into late-stage development and instead will advance additional novel small."
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 11.2% to $2.85 in pre-market trading. Sphere 3D shares surged over 60% on Thursday on continued strength after the company and Gryphon Digital on Wednesday announced an agreement to purchase 250,000 Certified Emission Reductions.
  • Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) shares fell 10.3% to $4.60 in pre-market trading after climbing around 49% on Thursday.
  • Orbsat Corp. (NASDAQ: OSAT) fell 9.8% to $5.69 in pre-market trading after jumping around 25% on Thursday.
  • ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) fell 9.8% to $4.70 in pre-market trading after jumping around 6% on Thursday.
  • TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares fell 8.1% to $6.13 in pre-market trading. Trxade Health shares climbed 63% on Thursday after the company announced the launch of its MedCheks health passport app for iOS devices.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 8% to $6.35 in pre-market trading. Aethlon Medical shares fell 36% on Thursday after the company announced a 1.38 million share registered direct offering priced at $9 per share..

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

