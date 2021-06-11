 Skip to main content

AWS Announces Israel Data Centers To Aid Country's Digital Transformation
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 7:58am   Comments
  • Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) voiced its plans to introduce an infrastructure region in Israel in the first half of 2023.
  • The AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region will enable even more developers, startups, enterprises, government, education, and non-profits to run their applications and serve end-users from data centers located in Israel.
  • Additionally, the government of Israel chose AWS as its primary cloud provider under the “Nimbus” contract for government ministries and subsidiaries.
  • The Nimbus framework will provide cloud services to Israeli government ministries to accelerate digital transformation. 
  • Previously Israel inked a deal with AWS and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google for a more than $1 billion project to provide cloud services for its public sector and military, Reuters reported.
  • AWS and Google won a tender in April for the four-phase project “Nimbus.”
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.17% at $3,355.50 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Amazon Web Services BriefsNews Tech Media

