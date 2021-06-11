AWS Announces Israel Data Centers To Aid Country's Digital Transformation
- Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) voiced its plans to introduce an infrastructure region in Israel in the first half of 2023.
- The AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region will enable even more developers, startups, enterprises, government, education, and non-profits to run their applications and serve end-users from data centers located in Israel.
- Additionally, the government of Israel chose AWS as its primary cloud provider under the “Nimbus” contract for government ministries and subsidiaries.
- The Nimbus framework will provide cloud services to Israeli government ministries to accelerate digital transformation.
- Previously Israel inked a deal with AWS and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google for a more than $1 billion project to provide cloud services for its public sector and military, Reuters reported.
- AWS and Google won a tender in April for the four-phase project “Nimbus.”
