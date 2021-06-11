 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 4:32am   Comments
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The consumer sentiment index dropped over 5 points to 82.9 in May due to rising inflation expectations. Analysts, however, expect June's preliminary reading to rise slightly to 84.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

