 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Threatening Chinese Bloggers Posting Negative Content With Defamation Suits: FT

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 3:39am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Threatening Chinese Bloggers Posting Negative Content With Defamation Suits: FT

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has threatened Chinese bloggers with defamation lawsuits for posting negative content about the electric vehicle maker, the Financial Times reported Thursday.

What Happened: Some bloggers claimed that an account recently set up by Tesla on the Chinese microblog Weibo for its legal department in China has privately warned them of lawsuits, as per the report.

At least two users of Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, reportedly said they were forced to publish letters apologizing for their videos on Tesla quality issues after receiving legal warnings from the company.

See Also: Tesla Begins Deliveries Of Model S Plaid: Everything You Need To Know

Why It Matters: Of late, Tesla has been facing rough weather in China, its second-largest market after the U.S., primarily due to military spy noise. The company is also facing intense regulatory scrutiny over the last several months following a slew of negative consumer and media reports on brake failures and collisions.

The Palo Alto-based EV maker has also halted plans to expand its Gigafactory in Shanghai and make it a global export hub due to the strained U.S.-China relations, it was reported in May.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 1.9% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $610.12.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Begins Deliveries Of Model S Plaid: Everything You Need To Know
Nio Wins Key EWVTA License For ES8, Says Will Serve As 'Essential Foundation' For Europe Expansion
Cathie Wood, Bullish On Bitcoin, Lifts Coinbase Stake Above $1B, Snaps Up More UiPath Shares
Tesla Model S Plaid Event: Live Blog
Apple Hires Former BMW Executive To Lead Electric Car Efforts
Tesla, Nio Shares Diverge: What Does It Signal For The EV Companies?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVs The Financial TimesNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com