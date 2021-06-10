Tesla Model S Plaid Event: Live Blog

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is scheduled to begin a delivery event for its Model S Plaid electric vehicle Thursday before midnight, currently expected around 11:00 p.m. ET.

The 1020 horsepower Model S Plaid, the high-end version of the Model S sedan launched in 2012, is a five-door sedan that is expected to feature a 390-mile range battery.

The delivery event is already delayed by one week after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the vehicle needed “one more tweak.”

Tesla has already canceled the Model S Plaid+, which was the most expensive in the range. Musk said on Monday while breaking the news on Twitter that the latest Plaid version is “just so good” calling it the “quickest production car” ever made.

Tesla claims that the Model S Plaid is“the fastest accelerating car ever,” with Musk saying it is capable of accelerating from zero to 60 mph in 2 seconds.

In March, Tesla raised the price of the Plaid Plus model by $10,000 to $149,000 but kept the price of the Model S Plaid at $119,990.

Watch this space for live updates on the delivery event. Refresh for updates.

12:10 a.m. The event is now over. Thank you for following along with us, we will be out with a recap soon!

12:09 a.m. "Deliveries begin now," Musk says. First 25 Plaid EVs to be delivered now, several 100 cars a week soon, and several 1000 cars a week by next quarter.

12:06 a.m. Musk is particularly highlighting the in-car entertainment that is available for when you're not driving. Highlights gaming, especially.

12:05 a.m. Musk continues to note features, including high-quality sound system, user interface, cinematic experience, rear-seat infotainment.

12:02 a.m. Musk notes fast-charging for devices and multi-device Bluetooth.

12:01 a.m. Plaid is like having an EV that is faster than any Porsche and safer than any Volvo. "Insane," says Musk.

11:59 p.m. On Safety rating, Musk says Plaid aspires to have the lowest probability of injury of any car ever tested.

11:58 p.m. Musk notes the spread of Superchargers in the world now, standing at 25,000 up from zero when Model S was unveiled in 2012.

11:58 p.m. Plaid will see very little degradation in cold weather: Musk

11:56 p.m. Plaid has achieved the "lowest drag coefficient of any production car made at 0.208"

11:54 p.m. Tesla displays the EV's motor. Musk says "amazing work of engineering...there's never been an electric motor like this," Says, you can pick it up with your hands.

11:53 p.m. Tesla notes the specs for the Plaid Model S.

11.51 p.m. "This is really something you have to feel to believe," says Musk.

11.50 p.m. Musk notes the specs, including the 0-to-60 acceleration achievement noted above.

11.49 p.m. Musk notes the decade-long journey for Model S. Says launched Plaid to show electric cars can be the most "kick-*ss" vehicles all-round.

11:48 pm: Elon Musk walks on stage, getting out from a Plaid vehicle, wearing a leather jacket. Someone from audience shouts "cool jacket."

11:47 p.m. Tesla shows a video highlighting the acceleration of the Model S Plaid.

11.43 p.m.: Okay, we are live now. Tesla representative walks on-stage with a hammer similar to the one made famous during the botched-up Tesla Cybertruck launch.

11.37 p.m. Nope, false alarm. Just more music so far.

11:33 p.m. Okay, I think we are beginning now

11:28 p.m. You guys think Musk will live-tweet Dogecoin (DOGE) memes amid the event? I wouldn't discount that possibility...

11:22 p.m. The time is here but Tesla says "livestream will start soon." We don't know how soon is "soon."

Benzinga editor Neer Varshney contributed to the report.