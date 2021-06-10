Circular Economy: How It Could Shape the Future of our World

As the world becomes more environmentally conscious each year, and climate change shows its continued effects, you could wonder if you are doing enough to preserve your home.

There’s recycling, but plastic and other materials still pile up in landfills, some leaching poison into the soil used to grow the planet’s food. That leads to a decrease in nutrients that affect health. So, it is essential to support initiatives to change consumer culture, but how do you choose who to support?

To answer that question and find a solution to this mounting problem that depletes reliable resources, you first need to consider the current route of consumerism. Then, by targeting the problem, you can pinpoint those who have an answer.

The Current Consumer Cycle

Right now, companies manufacture products, consumers buy them, and when those items break or something better comes along, it is thrown away or, if possible, recycled. Unfortunately, part of the problem with this system is that we cannot and don’t recycle everything. Plus, only about one-third of the products recycled make it through the recycling process. In short, the current system does not work well enough.

Instead of a straight line from manufacturer to the dump, what if we supported a circular economy for the products we use?

A Circular Economy: The Answer Lies in Nature

If you look at nature and the circle of life, you can see that the earth sustains itself without the intrusion of humankind. Plants grow, they feed the wildlife, and when those plants and animals die, they enrich the soil, which nourishes new plants. Learning from nature, what if you could create a circular economy so that manufacturers could create products with a similar built-in lifecycle? Biological products would feed the soil, and companies would repair and reuse nonbiological products, saving recycling as a last resort.

Supporting a Sustained Future

Luckily, these companies already exist, and the more you support them, the more you are helping the future of this planet. For example, Benzinga’s annual Cleantech conference in 2021 hosted over 125 innovative companies from more than 30 countries across the globe who are doing their part to bring about change in a worldwide circular economy. Supporting these environmental, social and governance (ESG) companies with your investment dollars is a meaningful way to contribute to a cultural change that will impact the future.

Attendees like SusGlobal (OTCQB: SNRG), who take organic matter and turn it into organic dry compost and organic liquid fertilizer, are leading the charge in the global cultural shift toward circular processes that mimic nature. In fact, the Toronto based company appeared in The Global Organic Fertilizer Market Report and recently expanded with a second facility in Hamilton.

By investing in forward-thinking companies like SusGlobal, you can have a hand in shifting consumerism to preserve this place we call home.