Euro 2020: How To Watch, Betting Preview, Picks To Win, Golden Boot

The Euro 2020 is set to begin June 11 with the Group Stage and run through July 11. The games will be aired on ESPN and EPSN+, both units of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS).

Ahead of the quadrennial soccer tournament featuring the top teams in Europe, Benzinga is providing group betting previews.

There are many betting options for soccer games that include betting on the winner, a tie, a team to win or tie, over/under, correct score, both teams to score and the wining margin.

For the Euro 2020, there are also bets to be made on the overall winner, finishing in the top four, advancing to the quarterfinals and the Golden Boot winner for the most goals scored.

Betting Odds: Here is a look at the top ranked teams on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) with odds to win the Euro 2020, finish in the top two and to finish in the top four.

France: +460 to win Euro 2020, +275 to finish top 2, +135 to finish top 4

England: +600, +275, +120

Belgium: +750, +300, +130

Italy: +800, +350, +160

Portugal: +800, +350, +220

Germany: +900, +400, +200

Spain: +900, +350, +160

Netherlands: +1,500, +600, +220

Betting Preview: The group of death featuring France, Portugal and Germany makes it hard to predict who will advance to what side of the bracket and who their potential opponent will be.

The top two of each group advance along with the four best third-place teams.

The winner of Group F will face a third place team from A/B/C. The runner-up of Group F will face the winner of Group D.

With that said, England could be a tough pick to make it too far with a tough first-round matchup if they win their group with a likely opponent of France, Germany or Portugal in the knockout stages.

The Netherlands could also face a tough first matchup if they face the third-place team from Group F.

Euro 2020 Picks: If the Netherlands can win their group and get past a tough matchup in the first round, they would likely face a team like Belgium or Denmark to advance to the top four, offering some value.

The winner of Group F gets a decent path to the Finals with a first-round matchup with a third place finisher A/B/D and then a matchup against the winner of runner-up of Group D and Group E. For that reason, France, Germany and Portugal all have value to advance to the final four.

Italy winning its group would also give it a fairly easy path to reach the final four.

Picks for Top 4: Netherlands, Italy, Germany, France

Picks for Winner: Italy, France

Longshots (outright, top 4): Denmark (+2,500, +350)

Golden Boot: The Golden Boot is awarded to the player with the most goals in the tournament. Each team is only guaranteed three matches and some teams will play as many as seven matches if they reach the final. That makes it tricky to pick a winner for this award.

The top odds from DraftKings are (top goalscorer, top three):

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) +600, +100

Harry Kane (England) +700, +150

Kylian Mbappe (France) +1100, +250

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) +1300, +300

Memphis Depay (Netherlands) +1400, +325

Picks for Golden Boot: I like Depay leading the Netherlands in scoring, and he could be a favorite for the Golden Boot.

If Portugal can make a run in the tournament it could come from Ronaldo, who has a proven track record in international matchups and offers some value at +1,300. I will be fading Lukaku, Kane and Mbappe.

Other picks to consider: Alvaro Morato (Spain) +3,500, Phil Foden (England) +12,500

Another betting option offered by BetMGM, a joint venture from MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is the top goalscorer by team.

Some odds to consider are Depay +130, Morata +250, Immobile (Italy) +185, Ronaldo +100, Foden +900, Bale (Wales) +165, McGinn (Scotland) +550.