 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hackers Steal Electronic Arts Data Including Game Source Codes, Proprietary Data: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 1:16pm   Comments
Share:
Hackers Steal Electronic Arts Data Including Game Source Codes, Proprietary Data: Reuters
  • Hackers broke into Battlefield, FIFA, and The Sims publisher Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) and stole game source codes and related internal tools, Reuters reports based on Vice’s Motherboard.
  • Hackers claim 780GB of data, including source code for FIFA 21, code for its matchmaking server, source code and tools for the Frostbite engine, proprietary EA frameworks, software development kits (SDKs), and bundles of code.
  • Electronic Arts confirmed the data breach to Motherboard.
  • Hackers are reportedly trying to sell the stolen data.
  • Price action: EA shares traded lower by 0.39% at $145.25 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EA)

Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft Gear Up For 2021 Virtual E3 Gaming Showcase: Bloomberg
IPO Preview: Marqeta, TaskUs, Monday.com Lead Busy Week With 8 Planned Public Listings
Looking Into Electronic Arts's Return On Capital Employed
9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
The Daily Stock Watchlist From 'Money Mitch': Solar And Electronic Gaming Stocks
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall; Inflation Data In Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com