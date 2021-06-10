42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) surged 105% to $10.71.
- Medley Management Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLY) shares jumped 78% to $10.39 after gaining 9% on Wednesday. Medley LLC recently received NYSE notice regarding delayed Form 10-Q filing.
- TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) gained 63% to $6.65 as the company reported the launch of MedCheks Health Passport App for iOS devices.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) climbed 39% to $2.78 after jumping around 10% on Wednesday. Gryphon Digital Mining and Sphere 3D recently reported an agreement to purchase 250,000 Carbon Offset Credits.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) gained 35% to $5.54 after reporting results for its first quarter.
- Orbsat Corp. (NASDAQ: OSAT) shares climbed 25% to $6.28.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) jumped 21% to $4.3095.
- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) gained 20% to $11.69.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) gained 19.6% to $5.12.
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) rose 18.2% to $5.79 after declining over 5% on Wednesday.
- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) gained 16% to $2.98 after the company highlighted completion of five newly constructed properties.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares rose 15% to $702.26 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and boosted its FY21 sales forecast.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) gained 14.6% to $6.44.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) jumped 14% to $7.42 after the company, and Nuance Pharma, announced the companies have entered into an agreement granting Nuance Pharma the rights to develop and commercialize
- ensifentrine in Greater China.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) gained 14% to $10.37.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) surged 13.6% to $69.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong revenue guidance.
- 1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) gained 12.8% to $22.58 as the company priced its IPO at $20 a share.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 11.8% to $1.90 after gaining more than 8% on Wednesday.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) rose 11% to $9.99 after gaining over 5% on Wednesday. Credit Suisse recently downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) rose 11% to $5.35 after dropping 4% on Wednesday.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) gained 10.2% to $2.37.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) shares climbed 9.2% to $107.08 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong Q2 forecast. The company also boosted its FY21 sales guidance.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) rose 7.1% to $30.90.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) rose 6.4% to $4.43. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares jumped over 17% on Wednesday amid increased retail investor interest in the stock.
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) jumped 6.1% to $43.68 after the company CEO reported buying 500,000 shares of the stock.
Losers
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares dipped 27.5% to $7.82 after the company reported a 1.38 million share offering at $9 per share. Aethlon Medical shares jumped 388% on Wednesday following a Zacks SCR article on Tuesday titled 'AEMD: First Ever In Vivo Removal Of COVID Virus From Bloodstream Of An Infected Patient.'
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) fell 23.3% to $5.16 after jumping around 35% on Wednesday.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 23.3% to $7.15 after the company announced it will pursue a biologics license application path for its COVID-19 vaccine instead of emergency use authorization.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) dipped 19.4% to $10.89 after the company late Wednesday reported worse-than expected Q1 results.
- The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) shares fell 17.7% to $7.25. GEO Group shares climbed 38% on Wednesday amid continued retail investor interest in high-short interest stocks.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) fell 17.1% to $23.21 after the company reported pricing of public offering of 4.0 million American Depositary Shares.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) dropped 16.7% to $10.09.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 15.4% to $256.05. GameStop reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter, while sales also exceeded estimates. GameStop also named Matt Furlong as its new CEO, while Mike Recupero was named as the company’s CFO. The company suspended its guidance going forward. GameStop also disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the retail trading frenzy.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) fell 14.9% to $43.58.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) shares fell 14.8% to $61.95 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) dipped 13.7% to $16.14 as the company reported pricing of $40 million private placement.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 13.1% to $2.92. Energous and Atomosic Technologies, recently announced they have achieved the industry's first interoperability for radio frequency energy harvesting technology.
- REV Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVG) dropped 13% to $16.90 after the company announced a proposed secondary offering of 7.5 million shares of common stock.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) fell 12% to $23.25 following Q1 results.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares fell 10.8% to $44.02 after dropping over 10% on Wednesday.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) fell 10.4% to $7.16 after jumping 28% on Wednesday. SPI Energy group company, Phoenix Motorcars, had commenced production of its first third-generation drivetrain products.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) fell 8% to $15.60 after tumbling around 24% on Wednesday.
