Google Claims Its AI Can Beat Human Chip Building Speed: CNBC
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) claims to have developed artificial intelligence (AI) software for faster computer chip designing compared to humans, CNBC reports based on publication in Nature.
- The chip that would take humans months to design can be designed by its new AI in less than six hours, Google said in the paper.
- Google is using AI to design chips that can be used to create even more chic AI systems.
- Google’s new AI can draw up a chip’s floorplan, which involves plotting the location of the components like CPUs, GPUs, and memory on the silicon die concerning one another on the minuscule boards as it affects the chip’s power consumption and processing speed.
- The AI system was fed 10,000 chip floorplans to understand the nuances.
- Nature expects it to play an essential role in fast-tracking the semiconductor supply chain but not at the cost of eliminating people with the necessary core skills.
