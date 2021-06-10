 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Claims Its AI Can Beat Human Chip Building Speed: CNBC
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 1:43pm   Comments
Share:
Google Claims Its AI Can Beat Human Chip Building Speed: CNBC
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) claims to have developed artificial intelligence (AI) software for faster computer chip designing compared to humans, CNBC reports based on publication in Nature.
  • The chip that would take humans months to design can be designed by its new AI in less than six hours, Google said in the paper.
  • Google is using AI to design chips that can be used to create even more chic AI systems.
  • Google’s new AI can draw up a chip’s floorplan, which involves plotting the location of the components like CPUs, GPUs, and memory on the silicon die concerning one another on the minuscule boards as it affects the chip’s power consumption and processing speed.
  • The AI system was fed 10,000 chip floorplans to understand the nuances.
  • Nature expects it to play an essential role in fast-tracking the semiconductor supply chain but not at the cost of eliminating people with the necessary core skills.
  • Price action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.64% at $2,507.09 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Microsoft Prepares To Stream Xbox Games: Report
Russia Fines Facebook RUB 17M For Retaining Illegal Content: Reuters
Will Alphabet, Facebook Stock Keep Moving Higher?
Big Tech's Manipulation Attract Stringent US Antitrust Bills, To Be Presented Shortly: Reuters
Facebook To Join Apple, Google In The Smartwatch Fray With Device Launch Next Summer: Report
EU Antitrust Watchdog Raise Concerns Overs Alexa, Siri, Google's Voice Assistant Dominance: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com