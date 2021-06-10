HAVN Life is Looking for a Safe Haven to Mental Health Through Psychedelic Medicine

Most companies' success stories come as a result of wanting to accomplish a greater purpose. For HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC PINK: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) CEO Tim Moore, his personal experience took him to explore alternatives beyond traditional pharma.

Moore, a packaged goods executive who worked for Fortune 500 companies such as Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX), experienced mental health issues beforehand within his family.

Like many others worldwide, he went through his son’s struggles with depression, suicidal thoughts and opioids addiction. As a result, Moore transitioned to the cannabis industry and now is part of the psychedelic awakening.

The truth is that current treatments have created an undeniable need for new approaches.

HAVN Life , a biotechnology company, pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and developing natural healthcare products, understands the importance of thinking outside the box.

Here's what you need to know.

HAVN Life – A Safe Haven in the Middle of the Storm

According to an April 2021 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), before the COVID-19 pandemic 20% of Americans struggled with mental health. Currently, that number skyrocketed to about 40%, and 11% of those reported having their mental health needs go unmet. In addition, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 350 million people globally are affected by a form of depression.

Through end-to-end research, extraction, formulation and delivery, HAVN Life aspires to define and standardize the future of modern medicine. The company received its first Health Canada license in 2020 and is formulating the next generation of medicine using psychedelic compounds.

HAVN Life has two divisions: HAVN Labs, a licensed GMP laboratory dedicated to growing and developing the extraction methodology of psychoactive and psychedelic compounds; and HAVN Retail, the seven developed natural health formulations that will be launching online and in stores with retail partners this spring.

In addition, HAVN Life is working with veterans and thought leaders in the military to develop formulations to support clinical trials addressing PTSD recovery and other trauma-related disorders.

The Growing Mushrooms Market

As the world experiences a global wellness awakening, demand for mushrooms is at a peak. In fact, the global functional food market is expected to reach $34.3 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Mushrooms are a key ingredient in products. They are packed with antioxidants that help fight free radical cell damage and prevent illness.

Recently, psychedelics are being decriminalized in different parts globally. Canada has granted terminally ill patients and those suffering from long-term illness permission to use psilocybin.

HAVN Life Recent Corporate Highlights

Earlier this year, HAVN Life entered into a supply agreement with ATMA Journey Centers Inc., an Alberta-based company focused on delivering innovative psychedelic-assisted therapies internationally, to be their exclusive supplier of naturally-derived psilocybin.

In February 2021, the company announced a strategic partnership with neuroscience and technology leader, HealthTech Connex Inc.

On June 2, 2021, the company stated the completion of the previously announced acquisition of clinical-stage intellectual property ("IP") from Bolt Therapeutics. With this acquisition, HAVN Life is working toward substantiating a patent application after which preclinical work can begin.

The company recently entered the natural health food and nutraceutical industry with a range of natural health formulations.

