Western Express To Deploy Platform Science's Full Technology Suite

Western Express has become the latest large, national fleet to adopt Platform Science's connected vehicle platform, announcing Thursday that it would roll out the open Internet of Things (IoT) technology across its fleet of 3,000 trucks.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based truckload carrier will deploy the full suite of technologies available from Platform Science. The complete rollout is expected to be finished before the end of the year.

"Platform Science has helped streamline our operations, offering unprecedented flexibility in how we manage our technologies," said Nicholas Brooks, vice president of technology and marketing at Western Express. "The increased efficiency and valuable data we've gained from Platform Science is already making an impact on our drivers and our business, and we look forward to continuing our partnership to ensure our customers are equipped with the most future-proof technology and resources."

Among the technologies Western Express will have access to are solutions for compliance, productivity, navigation and safety. In addition, Platform Science's open-platform design opens up numerous apps from third-party providers that Western Express can quickly deploy in its operation.

Western Express will manage its apps and devices with Platform Science's Remote Platform Management (RPM) platform.

"Over-the-road trucking is all about optimizing the end-to-end movement of freight, looking for any opportunity to make things faster and cost-effective while reducing errors along the way," said Darrin Demchuk, vice president of fleet solutions at Platform Science. "By partnering with a leading OTR fleet like Western Express, we have been able to see how Platform Science's productivity and compliance products can be utilized to take the driver experience to the next level and truly drive up efficiencies for a fleet. We look forward to continuing our partnership of innovation and efficiency development with Western Express, with our own fleet solutions as well as through their use of any additional partner solutions found in our ever-expanding marketplace."

Earlier this year U.S. Xpress (NYSE: USX) announced it would deploy Platform Science's technology on its Variant fleet. The technology company also has partnerships and collaborations with numerous companies like Daimler Trucks North America, which factory-installs Platform Science's system, McLeod Software, and Samsung, which runs the RPM platform on its Galaxy Tab mobile devices.

Platform Science came in at No. 4 on FreightWaves' 2020 FreightTech 25 list, jumping up six spots from the 2019 list. The company's open approach allows its connected vehicle platform to offer the best of both worlds. Fleets benefit from the company's management apps such as navigation, driver safety, and performance tools, electronic logs, driver workflow tools, driver vehicle inspection reports, and a host of communication and tracking tools. But it also opens the platform up to outside developers to rapidly deploy their own solutions on the MDM platform.

