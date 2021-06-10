24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Medley Management Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLY) rose 144.9% to $14.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Wednesday. Medley LLC recently received NYSE notice regarding delayed Form 10-Q filing.
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) rose 70% to $8.32 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Wednesday.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 41.5% to $2.83 in pre-market trading after jumping around 10% on Wednesday. Gryphon Digital Mining and Sphere 3D recently reported an agreement to purchase 250,000 Carbon Offset Credits.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) shares rose 13.6% to $111.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong Q2 forecast. The company also boosted its FY21 sales guidance.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) rose 11.1% to $10.02 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday. Credit Suisse recently downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral.
- The Original BARK Company (NYSE: BARK) rose 10% to $13.20 in pre-market trading after jumping over 9% on Wednesday.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) rose 9.5% to $4.39 in pre-market trading. Solid Biosciences recently reported inducement grant to new Chief Regulatory Officer.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) rose 9.4% to $4.55 in pre-market trading. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares jumped over 17% on Wednesday amid increased retail investor interest in the stock.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) rose 9.1% to $3.49 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) rose 9% to $5.25 in pre-market trading after dropping 4% on Wednesday.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) shares rose 8.1% to $16.75 in pre-market trading.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 7.1% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 8% on Wednesday.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares rose 6.3% to $650.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and boosted its FY21 sales forecast.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) rose 6.2% to $17.96 in pre-market trading after tumbling around 24% on Wednesday.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) rose 5.8% to $30.52 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 14.4% to $9.25 in pre-market trading. Aethlon Medical shares jumped 388% on Wednesday following a Zacks SCR article on Tuesday titled 'AEMD: First Ever In Vivo Removal Of COVID Virus From Bloodstream Of An Infected Patient.'
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) shares fell 10.4% to $65.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) shares fell 9.7% to $7.95 in pre-market trading. GEO Group shares climbed 38% on Wednesday amid continued retail investor interest in high-short interest stocks.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 7.8% to $278.98 in pre-market trading. GameStop reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter, while sales also exceeded estimates. GameStop also named Matt Furlong as its new CEO, while Mike Recupero was named as the company’s CFO. The company suspended its guidance going forward. GameStop also disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the retail trading frenzy.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares fell 7.1% to $45.85 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Wednesday.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) fell 6.5% to $7.47 in pre-market trading after jumping 28% on Wednesday. SPI Energy group company, Phoenix Motorcars, had commenced production of its first third-generation drivetrain products.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) fell 5.5% to $6.36 in pre-market trading after jumping around 35% on Wednesday.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) fell 5.1% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after jumping around 20% on Wednesday.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 5.1% to $1.11 in pre-market trading.
