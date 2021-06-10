62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares surged 388.2% to close at $10.79 on Wednesday in reaction to Zacks Article 'AEMD: First Ever In Vivo Removal Of COVID Virus From Bloodstream Of An Infected Patient.' The company recently announced the positive results from using its Hemopurifier in treating two critically ill COVID-19 patients, which is available under the FDA emergency use authorization (EUA).
- American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) jumped 39.1% to settle at $28.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) surged 38.4% to close at $8.80 amid continued retail investor interest in high-short interest stocks.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) gained 34.6% to settle at $6.73.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) surged 31.5% to close at $13.02 after declining over 4% on Tuesday.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) jumped 30.7% to close at $17.11.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) gained 28.3% to settle at $7.99. SPI Energy’s subsidiary Solar4America recently launched a new cloud-based online monitoring and maintenance system, Apollo, for solar systems, energy storage, and smart energy management.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) surged 19.6% to close at $21.93.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) jumped 19.3% to settle at $27.93 after Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $28 price target.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) gained 19.2% to close at $3.17 after B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $18 price target.
- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) shares gained 19.1% to close at $13.47 after gaining around 15% on Tuesday. Root recently announced plans to enter into Wisconsin market.
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) surged 18.9% to settle at $2.83.
- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) jumped 18.7% to close at $17.64 on a report the company is exploring a sale.
- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) climbed 17.9% to settle at $11.12 in sympathy with peer GEO Group, which has surged amid a short squeeze.
- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) jumped 17.9% to settle at $9.28 after the company reported positive outcome of end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for LYR-210 for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) surged 17.5% to settle at $4.16.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) climbed 16.8% to close at $10.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals recently expanded its partnership with Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co Ltd to jointly conduct a global Phase 3 part of the ongoing Phase 2/3 trial, INNOVATE, assessing its DNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) jumped 16.4% to settle at $5.03.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) rose 16% to close at $7.40.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) surged 15.5% to settle at $10.43.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) gained 15.4% to close at $4.41. Infinity BiologiX, Genetic Technologies and Vault Heath launched a new Test to assess severity of COVID-19 in individuals.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) surged 14.6% to close at $23.22 as iron ore prices rose amid supply concerns. There is also growing interest in the stock within online trading communities.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) shares gained 14% to settle at $4.55 on abnormally-high volume.
- Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) gained 13% to settle at $30.52 as the company priced its IPO at $27 per share.
- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) jumped 12.9% to close at $18.00.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) gained 12.8% to close at $3.36 after the company, and Atomosic Technologies, announced they have achieved the industry's first interoperability for radio frequency energy harvesting technology.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) gained 12.6% to close at $10.13 after falling over 23% on Tuesday.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 11.6% to settle at $3.27 on above-average volume.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) gained 10.9% to settle at $64.48.
- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) gained 10.7% to close at $18.84 after the company announced an agreement to acquire 12 containerships for $233.9 million.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 10.5% to close at $6.31 after adding around 5% on Tuesday.
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) surged 10% to close at $2.96.
- Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) gained 9.3% to close at $6.14 as the company announced that data from its Phase 2a PRID-201 trial demonstrated that IMC-1 was better tolerated than placebo in patients with fibromyalgia.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) gained 7.2% to close at $28.56.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) rose 7% to close at $5.22 after the company announced it was awarded a $64 million, 137-megawatt project from a Fortune 100 energy company.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) rose 6.4% to close at $6.67 after surging 20% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares tumbled 27.5% to close at $4.40 on Wednesday after the company disclosed the final data from its Phase 2 clinical study of oral Endoxifen administered in the “window of opportunity” between diagnosis of breast cancer and surgery.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) shares dipped 23.6% to close at $16.92 after jumping over 85% on Tuesday.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) dipped 21.8% to close at $20.20.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) tumbled 21.4% to settle at $4.37. NextDecade shares climbed 60% on Tuesday after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform and raised its price target from $3 to $9.
- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) fell 19.6% to close at $26.39 after the company reported proposed offerings of $750 million ordinary shares and $1.25 billion convertible preferred shares.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) fell 16.5% to settle at $13.83. Carver Bancorp shares jumped over 15% on Tuesday amid a continued run up into Juneteenth, during which the stock saw a surge last year.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares fell 15.7% to close at $34.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales and issued FY21 EPS guidance with a midpoint below consensus estimates.
- Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH) dipped 14.8% to close at $26.93.
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) slipped 14.7% to close at $10.10.
- Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) fell 14.5% to settle at $29.06.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) shares dropped 14.1% to close at $14.60. The company’s stock jumped over 47% on Tuesday after pricing its IPO at $11.50/ADS.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) dipped 13.9% to close at $9.94.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) fell 13.8% to settle at $22.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: ASXC) tumbled 13.3% to close at $2.92.
- The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) fell 12.7% to settle at $25.21 ollowing its recent retail-driven surge. Stifel downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and announced a $25 price target.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) dipped 12.5% to settle at $10.62.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) fell 11.6% to close at $9.77.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) fell 11.6% to close at $3.05.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) fell 11.5% to settle at $21.08 after the company announced a bought deal offering of $31.7 million via secondary equity offering.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 10.4% to close at $49.34.
- UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% to close at $68.71 after the company reported a wider Q1 loss.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 8.9% to close at $3.80. Precipio shares surged 18% on Tuesday after the company highlighted the launch of its HemeScreen Anemia Panel.
- Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) declined 7.3% to close at $8.30 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 6,400,000 shares at $7.00 per share.
- Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) dipped 7.1% to close at $68.14 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) fell 6.9% to close at $12.61 following Q1 results.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) dropped 6.5% to close at $45.92after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings and lowered FY21 earnings forecast.
