Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Consumer Price Index for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect consumer prices rising a monthly 0.4% in May following a 0.8% increase in the previous month.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the recent week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are expected to decline to 369,000 for the June 5 week from 385,000 in the previous week.
- The Census Bureau quarterly services survey report for the first quarter is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will to auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The U.S. Treasury statement for May will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET. Analysts project Treasury's monthly deficit of $230.0 billion for May versus a deficit of $225.6 billion in the previous month.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets