 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Hikes Model S Plaid Price By $10,000 As It Cancels The Premium Version

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 12:51am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Hikes Model S Plaid Price By $10,000 As It Cancels The Premium Version

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday raised the price of the Model S Plaid variant after officially canceling plans earlier this week to make the most expensive variant of its flagship Model S sedan.

What Happened: The Palo Alto, California-based EV maker has quietly updated its U.S. website to reflect the increase in price for the Model S Plaid version by $10,000 to $129,990 before subsidies. The price of the Model S base variant remains unchanged at $79,990.

In late May, Musk said that the delivery of the Model S Plaid is being delayed by one week to June 10, stating that the vehicle needs "one more week of tweak."

See Also: Tesla Officially Cancels The Model S Plaid+

Why It Matters: The price hike comes ahead of the company’s first Model S Plaid deliveries, scheduled to roll out later today from the automaker’s Fremont Factory.

The Model S Plaid is a performance variant of Tesla's Model S five-door EV sedan launched in 2012. Tesla claims the Plaid version of Model S will have a 390-mile range battery, its best with 1,020 horsepower and acceleration from zero to 60 miles per hour in two seconds.

Musk had earlier this year pointed out a delay in the deliveries for the refreshed Model S and X vehicle variants, citing multiple factors; one being continued safety testing on the battery packs in the vehicles and the ongoing supply chain issues due to the global chip shortage

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.80% lower at $598.78 on Wednesday. 

Read Next: Elon Musk Says Only Sells Tesla Stock When There's 'No Choice'

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

GM Joint Venture's Budget EV Remains Top-Selling NEV In China Ahead Of Tesla Model Y, Model 3
Elon Musk Says Only Sells Tesla Stock When There's 'No Choice'
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Tesla Model Y Is Already Outselling The Model 3 In China
If You Invested $1,000 In Cardano One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Electric Vehicle Charging Company Wallbox Gets SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Tesla Model S PlaidNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com