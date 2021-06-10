 Skip to main content

ContextLogic Emerges As Top-Most WallStreetBets Interest By Far, Cleveland-Cliffs Stands Second As Clover, GameStop, AMC Lag

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 12:13am   Comments
ContextLogic Emerges As Top-Most WallStreetBets Interest By Far, Cleveland-Cliffs Stands Second As Clover, GameStop, AMC Lag

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) has surged ahead as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) emerged as the second most-mentioned stock. Earlier-WSB-favorites like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) continued to lag.

What Happened: ContextLogic, an e-commerce platform company, attracted 4,117 mentions on the investor forum during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs stood a distant second with 1,981 mentions, while electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS), which has a high percentage of shares outstanding held short, followed in third place with 1,640 mentions.

AMC Entertainment, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) attracted 1,440, 1,349 and 1,341 mentions, respectively.

GameStop fell to the eighth spot and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) slid to the tenth spot as the stocks were discussed only 1,244 times and 795 times, respectively. Burger chain Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) received just 457 mentions.

See Also: GameStop Discloses SEC Probe Into Trading of Its And Stocks Of 'Other Companies;' AMC, Koss, BlackBerry Dip

Why It Matters: ContextLogic and Cleveland-Cliffs are seeing increased interest as retail traders see the two companies as targets of a potential short squeeze.

Cleveland-Cliffs’ shares gained on Wednesday as iron ore prices rise amid supply concerns and the company announced it held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a direct reduction plant in Toledo, Ohio.

Price Action: ContextLogic shares fell almost 8.9% in Wednesday’s regular trading session to $10.60, but rose almost 2% in the after-hours session to $10.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs shares rose 14.6% in the regular trading session to $23.22 and further rose almost 2.5% in the after-hours session to $233.79.

Workhorse Group shares gained almost 8.5% in the regular trading session to $16.90 but declined 1.8% in the after-hours session to $16.59.

Read Next: WallStreetBets Has A New Trading Strategy To Target Stocks Beyond AMC, GameStop, Clover Health, Says Cramer

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Meme Stocks stonks wallstreetbets

