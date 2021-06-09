This ETF Has A 10.6% Dividend Yield

Inflation is soaring, but from a historical perspective, rates are still very low. This has made things difficult for investors who are seeking income instead of price appreciation.

These investors should consider ETFs. Some are designed to produce high levels of income. One of them is the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (BATS: RYLD).

This ETF sells call options on small-cap stocks that are in the Russell 2000 Index. This strategy could limit the price appreciation of the shares in the portfolio. But it increases the level of income that its holders receive. As a result, at the current price level, RYLD has a yield of more than 10.5%.