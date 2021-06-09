Facebook Global Chief Carolyn Everson Departs, Nicola Mendelsohn Named Interim Global Head: Report
- Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) Global Business Group VP Carolyn Everson will depart from the company after serving for over a decade, Reuters reported based on company post.
- Everson was the company’s key spokesperson when Facebook faced flak for hate speech control failure on the platform.
- Nicola Mendelsohn, Global Business Group, EMEA head, was named the new interim leader of the Global Business Group.
- Facebook’s Chief Revenue Officer David Fischer had also announced his departure in March, CNBC reported.
- Last week, Facebook announced the promotion of VP of Global Partnerships Marne Levine to Chief Business Officer instead of Everson, replacing Fischer.
- Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.53% at $331.90 on the last check Wednesday.
