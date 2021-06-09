Five9, Nextiva Partner To Enhance Business Customer Communications
- Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) and Nextiva, a cloud communications company, have collaborated to help organizations engage with customers, connect team conversations, and empower contact center agents with streamlined workflows.
- The partnership will help businesses streamline contact center operations by optimizing their overall cloud investments under a single vendor, Nextiva, for UCaaS and Five9 CCaaS.
- Nextiva's customer base and channel partners will now have access to the Five9 product portfolio, including the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center, Five9 WFO, Five9 Agent Assist, Five9 IVA, and Five9 Workflow Automation.
- Price action: FIVN shares traded higher by 3.48% at $164.87 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.